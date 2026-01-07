Blackwell has posted just one assist over 13 games since the start of December after being held scoreless in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Blackwell hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 20 versus the Canucks. The 32-year-old forward was starting to slip into a part-time role in late December, but injuries to Jamie Benn (upper body) and Adam Erne (undisclosed) may provide Blackwell with short-term stability in the lineup. Overall, Blackwell has seven points, 30 shots on net, 56 hits, 18 blocked shots and 14 PIM over 38 appearances in a bottom-six role.