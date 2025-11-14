Blackwell scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Canadiens.

Both points came in the third period as the Stars gave their depth players more shifts late in the rout. Blackwell came into the contest with only two assists in 17 games, but the 32-year-old journeyman has supplied some grit to the team's bottom six this season with 32 hits, putting him on pace to reach triple digits for the first time in his career.