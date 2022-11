Miller logged an assist, five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Miller has picked up an assist in each of his two appearances since sitting out a game as a healthy scratch. The 30-year-old defenseman now has four points in 18 contests. He's added 28 hits, 20 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-12 rating as an effective defensive presence in his first year with the Stars.