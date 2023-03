Miller notched an assist, three shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Miller went 12 games without a point before he set up a Miro Heiskanen go-ahead goal in the third period Wednesday. A more defensive presence on the Stars' top pairing, Miller isn't a huge source of offense. The 30-year-old blueliner has 14 points, 73 shots on net, 87 hits, 58 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 59 outings overall.