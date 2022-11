Miller registered an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Miller began his Dallas career with 10 scoreless outings. He got out of the blocks Thursday, with Ty Dellandrea tipping his shot attempt in. In addition to the helper, Miller has seven shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 hits, 15 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 11 appearances this season. Given his lack of offense, he's not likely to be much of a factor in fantasy, though he probably won't be this cold all year, either.