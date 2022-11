Miller notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Miller has a helper in three straight games, an achievement he didn't do at any time last season. He's been effective as a defensive presence for the Stars, picking up a goal, four assists, a plus-14 rating, 19 PIM, 23 shots on goal, 29 hits and 20 blocked shots in 19 outings. He should continue to be the more defensive half of a pairing with Miro Heiskanen.