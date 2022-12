Miller logged an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Miller has four assists in his last seven outings, and he's also logged at least one hit in each of those contests. The 30-year-old defenseman has seen a drop in his role with Joel Hanley taking over for Nils Lundkvist in the lineup -- the resulting shuffle has knocked Miller off the top pairing. Miller has a goal, five assists, 26 shots on net, 39 hits, 22 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 23 appearances this season.