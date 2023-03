Miller posted an assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flames.

Miller has three assists through nine games in March after failing to record a point in February. The 30-year-old defenseman has spent time on the top pairing at even strength lately. He's up to 16 points, 81 shots on net, 95 hits, 63 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 67 appearances in 2022-23.