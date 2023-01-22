Miller provided an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

Miller has a goal, two assists and a plus-6 rating over his last five games. The 30-year-old has also played on the second power-play unit with Nils Lundkvist scratched for the last two contests. Miller's fantasy value is mainly limited to deeper formats. He's at 13 points, 55 shots on net, 66 hits, 43 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 46 appearances this season.