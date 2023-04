Miller scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Miller's spent much of the season on the top pairing, but he's been working with Thomas Harley on the third pairing recently. This was Miller's second straight game with a goal -- the move hasn't hurt his offense. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to six tallies, 20 points, 101 shots on net, 106 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 75 appearances.