Miller notched an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Miller has two goals and an assist over his last four outings, and he's gone plus-4 in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman has quietly put together a solid season with 21 points, 102 shots on net, 108 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 77 outings. He's on the third pairing at this stage of the season, but Miller could have some appeal as a budget-level DFS option for the Stars' last two games, both against the Blues.