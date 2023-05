Miller recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

This was Miller's first point in five playoff appearances. He lost his spot in the lineup to Joel Hanley late in the first round, but it's been Miller and Thomas Harley on the third pairing to begin the second round. Miller's added six shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in the playoffs.