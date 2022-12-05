Miller notched an assist in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.
Miller has put up five assists in his last eight games. The defenseman still isn't a huge source of offense despite his recent performance. He's at seven points, a plus-14 rating, 39 hits, 22 blocked shots, 27 shots on goal and 19 PIM in 24 outings overall.
More News
-
Stars' Colin Miller: Deals assist in big win•
-
Stars' Colin Miller: Deals another helper•
-
Stars' Colin Miller: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Stars' Colin Miller: Returns to lineup with assist•
-
Stars' Colin Miller: Nets first goal of season•
-
Stars' Colin Miller: Collects first point with new team•