Miller produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Miller clearly benefited from sitting out Wednesday's game versus the Ducks as a healthy scratch. Prior to Sunday, he was stuck in a seven-game point drought since record a goal and an assist in back-to-back outings in mid-December. The 30-year-old defenseman has 10 points, 42 shots on net, 57 hits, 30 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 39 contests. That's down from the pace he set last year (14 points in 38 games), but Miller has also seen a significantly smaller role as a bottom-four blueliner for much of his first campaign with the Stars.