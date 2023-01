Miller provided an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Miller has a goal and a pair of assists over his last six outings. The defenseman has also gone plus-5 in that span while providing solid defensive work in a top-four role. He's at 12 points, a plus-18 rating, 51 shots on net, 63 hits, 39 blocked shots and 25 PIM through 44 contests overall.