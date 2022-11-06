Miller scored a goal on two shots, went plus-3, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Miller gave the Stars a 2-0 lead with his second-period tally. It was his first goal with Dallas, just one game after he got his first point with his new club. The defenseman has added nine shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 10 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-7 rating while working as a mainly defensive presence. Since he doesn't score much, he's unlikely to be a serviceable option for most fantasy managers.