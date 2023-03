Miller recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Miller has two helpers over his last three contests. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to play more of a defensive role with top-four minutes. He's up to 17 points, 82 shots on net, 99 hits, 65 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 69 appearances this season, his best and healthiest in the last four years.