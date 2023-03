Miller provided an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

Miller has earned two helpers over four appearances in March, and he's also gone plus-4 in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on Mason Marchment's tally, which was the Stars' 10th of the game. Miller has 15 points through 62 contests, both of which are his highest total in the last four years. He's added 76 shots on net, 90 hits, 61 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-22 rating.