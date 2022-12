Miller scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Miller's tally put the Stars ahead at 2:07 of the third period, and they were able to make that lead last. The defenseman snapped a five-game point drought with the goal, his second of the season. The 30-year-old is up to eight points, 35 shots, 46 hits, 25 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-15 rating in 30 outings while mainly seeing bottom-four usage.