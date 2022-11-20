Miller picked up an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Miller was scratched for Thursday's game versus the Panthers to reset after enduring a four-game point drought. He then returned to his usual role Saturday, playing primarily even-strength minutes and earning a helper on a Mason Marchment goal in the second period. Through 17 appearances, Miller has three points, 23 hits, 18 blocked shots, 19 PIM, 19 shots on net and a plus-10 rating. The lack of points won't make him attractive in fantasy, but he's well-rounded should his offense take off later in the year.