Miller scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Miller's goal at 15:23 of the third period got the Stars within a goal, but they ran out of time to find an equalizer. It was his second point over the last four games. The 30-year-old defenseman has three tallies, eight assists, 46 shots on net, 59 hits, 37 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 43 outings. He primarily picks up even-strength minutes with limited action on special teams.