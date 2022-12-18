Miller notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Miller had a shot redirected in by Tyler Seguin for the Stars' third goal. With a goal and three assists through nine games in December, Miller's done alright to provide some offense from the blue line. He's up to two goals, seven assists, 35 shots on net, 47 hits, 26 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 31 contests overall. Given that he sees virtually no power-play time, his scoring potential will remain rather low.