Miller has gone 10 games without a point.

Miller's played alright in that span, posting a minus-1 rating, 12 shots on net, 15 hits and 13 blocked shots in a top-four role. He often plays alongside Miro Heiskanen, but Miller's role is purely a defensive one. The 30-year-old is at 13 points, a plus-19 rating, 67 shots on net, 81 hits, 56 blocked shots and 31 PIM through 56 outings.