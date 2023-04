Miller scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Miller's second-period tally ended up being the game-winner in the blowout win. He's been solid with four points and a plus-1 rating over his last eight contests. The 30-year-old defenseman is at five goals, 19 points, 97 shots, 105 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 74 outings overall.