Point allowed six goals on 27 shots in Dallas' 6-5 preseason loss Sunday versus the Avalanche.

Point spent last season playing at Colgate University, going 16-12-5 and posting a .944 save percentage in 33 appearances. With Dallas' crease already spoken for, the 20-year-old Point will begin the season in AHL Texas. He looked outmatched in this contest and remains a few years away from being considered a legitimate option at the NHL level.