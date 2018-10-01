Stars' Colton Point: Beaten for six in preseason finale
Point allowed six goals on 27 shots in Dallas' 6-5 preseason loss Sunday versus the Avalanche.
Point spent last season playing at Colgate University, going 16-12-5 and posting a .944 save percentage in 33 appearances. With Dallas' crease already spoken for, the 20-year-old Point will begin the season in AHL Texas. He looked outmatched in this contest and remains a few years away from being considered a legitimate option at the NHL level.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...