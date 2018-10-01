Stars' Colton Point: Headed for minors
Point was sent down to AHL Texas on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Point was never going to land a spot on the 23-man roster, so this move is more of a formality than anything. The Colgate University product figures to split starts with fellow prospect Landon Bow in the minors.
