Point will get the start in goal in Sunday's preseason finale against the Avalanche, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Anton Khudobin is locked in as Ben Bishop's backup, so Point will be returned to the Stars' AHL affiliate prior to Thursday's season opener against the Coyotes. The 2016 fifth-round draft pick was fantastic last season at Colgate University, registering a 1.74 GAA and .944 save percentage in 33 appearances, but he'll need plenty of seasoning in the minors before getting a shot with the big club.