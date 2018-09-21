Stars' Colton Point: Plays well in first pro action
Point stopped 12 of 13 shots in Thursday's 3-1 preseason win over Minnesota.
Point looked solid in his professional debut, playing the second half of the contest in relief of Anton Khudobin. The 2016 fifth-rounder is unlikely to see any time at the NHL level this year, but he could certainly factor into Dallas' future plans in net.
