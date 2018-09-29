Point was recalled from AHL Texas on Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The Stars likely called on Point to serve as emergency depth in case Anton Khudobin (undisclosed) is unfit to play in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Avalanche. Point has fared well in exhibition play, allowing just three goals on 33 shots between two appearances and 32:29 of crease time.

More News
Our Latest Stories