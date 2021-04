Point was recalled from AHL Texas to the taxi squad Saturday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Anton Khudobin was placed in COVID-19 protocol Saturday, so Point will add depth in the blue paint. Jake Oettinger figures to take on a workhorse role until Khudobin returns, though Point could end up suiting up as a backup. The 23-year-old Point has recorded an .885 save percentage over nine AHL games this season.