Stars' Colton Point: Signs entry-level deal with Stars

Point signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Sunday.

Originally drafted by Dallas in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Point spent the last two season with Colgate University. In 33 appearances last season, the 20-year-old posted a .944 save percentage and 1.74 GAA alongside a 16-12-5 record.

