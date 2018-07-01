Stars' Colton Point: Signs entry-level deal with Stars
Point signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Sunday.
Originally drafted by Dallas in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Point spent the last two season with Colgate University. In 33 appearances last season, the 20-year-old posted a .944 save percentage and 1.74 GAA alongside a 16-12-5 record.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...