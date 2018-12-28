Stars' Connor Carrick: Activated from IR
Carrick (foot) has been activated off of injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Red Wings,
Carrick was unable to play in Thursday's game against the Predators, but it appears the blueliner -- who has been sidelined since Oct. 28 -- will finally make his return to the ice Saturday. The blueliner got off to a good start for Dallas, notching four points in the first nine games of the season, but his history of minimal offensive production and absence from the power play suggests Carrick's upside will likely remain capped.
