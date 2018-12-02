Stars' Connor Carrick: Could return in about three weeks

Carrick (foot) will return around Christmastime, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, citing Stars head coach Jim Montgomery.

A previous report suggested Carrick would be able to return by Dec. 7 if he stuck to the early side of his initial three-week timeline, but it's clear that the defenseman still has a ways to go. The injury to Carrick is particularly unfortunate since he managed to put up one goal and three assists through his first nine games with the Stars -- even though that's an unsustainable rate of production, he was starting to return value in deep fantasy leagues while surfacing as a budget option in select DFS contests.