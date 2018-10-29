Stars' Connor Carrick: Doubtful Tuesday
Carrick is unlikely to play against Montreal on Tuesday due to an undisclosed issue, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Carrick's impending absence will likely force the club to promote a defenseman from AHL Texas in order to provide some emergency depth. Fortunately for the Stars, Marc Methot (lower body) will return to the lineup. Carrick's status for the remainder of Dallas' five-game road trip remains up in the air, but his next chance to play will be Thursday versus Toronto.
