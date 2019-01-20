Stars' Connor Carrick: Heads down for conditioning

The Stars sent Carrick to AHL Texas for a conditioning stint.

Carrick has been a healthy scratch in six of the last nine games, and he's averaging just 7:57 TOI when he's in the lineup. He'll look to get back into hockey shape and hopefully return for Wednesday's game versus the Sabres, but he may have to wait until after the All-Star break.

