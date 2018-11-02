Stars' Connor Carrick: Moves to IR
Carrick (foot) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Carrick will at least miss Saturday's road game against the Capitals as he rounds out his recovery from the foot injury. As a result, Julius Honka should continue to be deployed on the third pair with Roman Polak.
