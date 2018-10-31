Stars' Connor Carrick: Not close to returning
According to coach Jim Montgomery, Carrick (foot) isn't close to returning, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Montgomery's update is rather vague, but Carrick can be considered out indefinitely until he's able to resume skating, at which point a clearer timeline for his return should be established. The Stars are currently dealing with several injuries at defense, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them recall another blueliner ahead of their upcoming four-game road trip.
