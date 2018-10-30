Stars' Connor Carrick: Officially out Tuesday

Carrick (lower body) is unable to get his skate on due to swelling resulting from a blocked shot against Detroit on Saturday, which rules him out versys Montreal on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The impact of Carrick's absence -- combined with the prolonged sideline stint for Stephen Johns (head) -- won't be quite as bad for the Stars, as the team will get back Marc Methot (lower body). Once cleared to play, Carrick will likely need to compete for a regular role with former Leafs' teammate Roman Polak and youngster Julius Honka.