Stars' Connor Carrick: Preparing for Opening Night

Carrick is expected to be in the lineup versus the Coyotes on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars will go with the Maple Leafs castoff rather than 22-year-old Julius Honka, as new coach Jim Montgomery evidently wants a more experienced defenseman countering a respectable offensive attack that will be spurred by 2018 Calder Trophy finalist Clayton Keller. Carrick produced 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over 47 games with the Maple Leafs last season, adding 42 hits and 53 blocked shots in the process. Still, he won't be a viable fantasy option as long as Honka is around to push him for playing time.