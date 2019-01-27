Stars' Connor Carrick: Returns from conditioning stint

Carrick was recalled from AHL Texas after a conditioning assignment, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Carrick was sent down for conditioning on Jan. 20 to get some extra reps during the All-Star break. The Illinois native suited up for just four NHL games since Dec. 31, watching several games from the press box as a healthy scratch in the process. He'll likely continue on a similar trend in the second half of the season.