Stars' Connor Carrick: Returns from conditioning stint
Carrick was recalled from AHL Texas after a conditioning assignment, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Carrick was sent down for conditioning on Jan. 20 to get some extra reps during the All-Star break. The Illinois native suited up for just four NHL games since Dec. 31, watching several games from the press box as a healthy scratch in the process. He'll likely continue on a similar trend in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Heads down for conditioning•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Will dress for Monday's game•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Activated from IR•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Still sidelined•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Won't return before Christmas•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Could return in about three weeks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...