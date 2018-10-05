Stars' Connor Carrick: Rewards coach's decision with two points
Carrick dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
Carrick rewarded the decision of coach Jim Montgomery, who opted to go with the 24-year-old defenseman on the third pairing over 22-year-old alternative Julius Honka. This was a great start to the season, though it's worth noting that Carrick came in with just 30 points in 167 career NHL appearances and skated the second-fewest minutes on the Dallas blue line here (16:14).
