Stars' Connor Carrick: Rewards coach's decision with two points

Carrick dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Carrick rewarded the decision of coach Jim Montgomery, who opted to go with the 24-year-old defenseman on the third pairing over 22-year-old alternative Julius Honka. This was a great start to the season, though it's worth noting that Carrick came in with just 30 points in 167 career NHL appearances and skated the second-fewest minutes on the Dallas blue line here (16:14).