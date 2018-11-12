Stars' Connor Carrick: Still not close to returning
Carrick (foot) will miss a minimum of three more weeks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Star Radio reports.
Carrick (foot) last played Oct. 28, and won't be returning anytime soon, according to head coach Jim Montgomery. A minimum of three additional weeks of recovery time means the 24-year-old will miss the next 12 games, and possibly more. In nine appearances, Carrick has a goal and four points.
