Stars' Connor Carrick: Still not close to returning

Carrick (foot) will miss a minimum of three more weeks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Star Radio reports.

Carrick (foot) last played Oct. 28, and won't be returning anytime soon, according to head coach Jim Montgomery. A minimum of three additional weeks of recovery time means the 24-year-old will miss the next 12 games, and possibly more. In nine appearances, Carrick has a goal and four points.

