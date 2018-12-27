Stars' Connor Carrick: Still sidelined

Carrick (foot) will miss Thursday's matchup with the Predators, but is expected back soon, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The team didn't provide a specific timeframe for when Carrick might be ready to play, so fantasy owners will have to continue taking a wait and see approach. The blueliner has been out of action since Oct. 28, a stretch of 27 games on the sidelines. Once cleared to play, Carrick will need to knock Taylor Fedun or Gavin Bayreuther from the lineup, which may not be an easy task.