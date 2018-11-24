Stars' Connor Carrick: Still wearing walking boot
Carrick (foot) remains in a walking boot, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Carrick's projected to return on or around Dec. 7. With four Stars defensemen on injured reserve, the likes of Gavin Bayreuther and Joel Hanley are seeing more ice time than they otherwise would at the top level.
