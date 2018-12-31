Stars' Connor Carrick: Will dress for Monday's game

Carrick will return Monday against the Canadiens, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Carrick will take Taylor Fedun's place on Dallas' third defensive pairing and will play alongside Julius Honka. Carrick has only played nine games this season with his last appearance coming back on Oct. 28. He's missed time with a foot injury, but in games that he's played in, Carrick has scored once and tallied four points.