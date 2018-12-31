Stars' Connor Carrick: Will dress for Monday's game
Carrick will return Monday against the Canadiens, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Carrick will take Taylor Fedun's place on Dallas' third defensive pairing and will play alongside Julius Honka. Carrick has only played nine games this season with his last appearance coming back on Oct. 28. He's missed time with a foot injury, but in games that he's played in, Carrick has scored once and tallied four points.
More News
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Activated from IR•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Still sidelined•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Won't return before Christmas•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Could return in about three weeks•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Still wearing walking boot•
-
Stars' Connor Carrick: Still not close to returning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...