Stars' Connor Carrick: Won't return before Christmas

Carrick (foot) will not be available until after the Christmas break, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The Stars are in action Dec. 27 versus the Predators, which could be Carrick's first game back from what will be a 27-game stint in the press box due to his foot injury. The 24-year-old being cleared to play will force the team to decide whether to keep Gavin bayreuther, Taylor Fedun or Julius Honka on the 23-man roster and who to send back to the minors.