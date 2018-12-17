Stars' Connor Carrick: Won't return before Christmas
Carrick (foot) will not be available until after the Christmas break, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The Stars are in action Dec. 27 versus the Predators, which could be Carrick's first game back from what will be a 27-game stint in the press box due to his foot injury. The 24-year-old being cleared to play will force the team to decide whether to keep Gavin bayreuther, Taylor Fedun or Julius Honka on the 23-man roster and who to send back to the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...