Punnett inked an entry-level contract with Dallas on Thursday, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports.

Punnett was undrafted by an NHL team in all three eligible seasons. The 20-year-old rearguard is known for his tough play. He has nine goals, 41 assists and 108 PIM in 59 OHL games, split between Barrie and Oshawa this season. Look for Punnett to start his professional career in the minors next season.