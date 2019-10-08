Stars' Corey Perry: Back on the ice
Perry (foot) resumed skating Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Perry still isn't expected to be ready to draw into the lineup until next week at the earliest, but it's still nice to see him making progress in his recovery. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface once he's cleared for contact.
