Perry picked up a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Perry had the secondary helper on Radek Faksa's game-tying goal in the second period. Through 11 playoff games, Perry is up to two goals, three assists, 24 hits and 21 shots on net. He mostly plays in a third-line role, and he hasn't skated more than 13 minutes in any of the last four contests.