Play

Stars' Corey Perry: Banned for five games

Perry has received a five-game suspension starting Friday for his elbowing of the Predators' Ryan Ellis on Wednesday.

Perry's elbow sent Ellis to the locker room for the remainder of the contest and resulted in his placement on injured reserve Friday. As a result, Perry will be out through Jan. 14 against the Avalanche and allowed to return to the ice Jan. 16 in a home matchup with the Sabres.

More News
Our Latest Stories